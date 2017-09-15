Surveillance video gives investigators closer look at OB murder suspect

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8/CNS) - Newly released surveillance video is giving investigators a closer look at the man they believe is responsible for the brutal slaying of a transient in Ocean Beach earlier this summer.

The suspect is believed to have stabbed 65-year-old Walter "Ras" Riley to death in the 1900 block of Bacon Street shortly before 12:30 a.m. on June 22, according to San Diego police.

A day after the killing, police released surveillance video from a high-positioned camera at a nearby business showing the hooded suspect as he walked by on the sidewalk. Additional video from the same location was released Friday, this time from a lower vantage point, giving investigators a look at the suspect's face for the first time.

Detectives have revisited the Ocean Beach neighborhood and area of the crime several times since June but their investigation has come up empty. The hope is that these new images will give them new leads.

Crime Stoppers is offering a $1,000 reward for anyone with information leading to the arrest and conviction of Riley. Tipsters may remain anonymous.

