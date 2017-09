EXCLUSIVE: Dolly Parton Surprises Kellie Pickler on First Episode of Her New Talk Show -- Watch!

Kellie Pickler got one heck of a surprise while filming the first episode of her new talk show, Pickler & Ben -- and only ET has an exclusive clip!



