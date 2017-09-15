High School students withstand the heat in Fire Science Class - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

High School students withstand the heat in Fire Science Class

Posted: Updated:

High school students can sometimes feel like they are having their feet held to the fire when it comes to subjects like math and science, but one special class is bringing the heat in a different way.

In Thursday's Zevely Zone, Jeff sits among the next generation of first responders in Fire Science Class at Mt. Carmel High School.

Some of the footage in this video story was shot using a GoPro camera.

