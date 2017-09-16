Car punches hole in wall of multilevel parking garage - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Car punches hole in wall of multilevel parking garage

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - A driver was feet away from plummeting to the ground from the upper level of a downtown parking garage on Friday.

Firefighters were called ot the 300 block of J Street near 3rd Avenue at around 6:30 p.m. when a woman drive into the wall on the fourth floor of the garage. The wall gave way and the front end of the woman's late model Lexus poked out into the open air.

The driver was not injured in the crash and falling debris did not cause any harm. A tow truck was able to pull the car back to safety.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.