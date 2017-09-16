Car punches hole in wall of multilevel parking garage

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - A driver was feet away from plummeting to the ground from the upper level of a downtown parking garage on Friday.

Firefighters were called ot the 300 block of J Street near 3rd Avenue at around 6:30 p.m. when a woman drive into the wall on the fourth floor of the garage. The wall gave way and the front end of the woman's late model Lexus poked out into the open air.

The driver was not injured in the crash and falling debris did not cause any harm. A tow truck was able to pull the car back to safety.