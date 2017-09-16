Car punches hole in wall of multilevel parking garage

A driver was feet away from plummeting to the ground from the upper level of a downtown parking garage on Friday.
A plan to turn a historic mansion in Coronado into transitional house for sex trafficking survivors is moving forward, despite strong opposition from neighbors.
Thousands will be in Del Mar this weekend for KAABOO. It's bringing out big acts from Tom Petty and Jackson Browne to Red Hot Chili Peppers and Pink.
High school students can sometimes feel like they are having their feet held to the fire when it comes to subjects like math and science, but one special class is bringing the heat in a different way.
California fishermen are part of a new effort using their cellphones' GPS and new software pinpointing areas where lost or abandoned crabbing gear has been spotted. They retrieve the gear for a payment before the fishing ropes can snag a whale.
Newly released surveillance video is giving investigators a closer look at the man they believe is responsible for the brutal slaying of a transient in Ocean Beach earlier this summer.
SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A Mexican citizen who stabbed and strangled his 19- year-old estranged wife at San Diego City College after she took out a restraining order against him was convicted of first-degree murder and lying in wait on Friday and will be sentenced to life in prison without parole. Jurors took only a few hours to find 44-year-old Armando Perez guilty in the Oct. 12, 2010, death of Diana Gonzalez. Their daughter was about 10 months old when her mother was killed. Perez waved...
An amphibious vehicle hit a gas line sparking a fire that injured 14 Marines and a sailor during a training exercise at a California base earlier this week, a US military official said Friday.
Authorities publicly identified a lawman who shot a transient wielding a realistic-looking replica pistol alongside an East County freeway last week.