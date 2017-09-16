Take a Break: Old Navy

James Corden heads to an Old Navy to give one of their employees a break, and learns the ropes of helping customers become rockstars, gift wrapping and keeping the store in order.
[To view video on YouTube, Click Here.]
Watch The Late Late Show with James Corden weeknights on CBS 8 at 12:37 a.m.
James Corden heads to an Old Navy to give one of their employees a break, and learns the ropes of helping customers become rockstars, gift wrapping and keeping the store in order.
When an office worker calls the IT department to solve a computer issue, confusion leads to Pennywise showing up when hearing a call for "It," and things don't make much more sense when information technology finally arrives.
James invites the women of Fifth Harmony to play a game of Flinch. Who can keep the most in their martini glass as fruit is launched at them at unbelievable speeds?
When James gets to joking on the new "Goop" magazine in his monologue, founder and cover model Gwyneth Paltrow shows up to prove how helpful her brand is for all sorts of people at The Late Late Show.
When James shares that Carpool Karaoke guests often ask for Queen's "Bohemian Rhapsody" it always makes him think of the classic "Wayne's World" scene and learns Dana Carvey hadn't quite memorized the lyrics and had Garth wing it.
James decides to share one of The Late Late Show's favorite office activities: looking at pictures of dogs in sunglasses and wondering what kinds of things they're in to.
When James shares how he fell into a boy band wormhole recently, Liam Payne shows up with The Filharmonic to challenge Corden's claim that boy bands are superior to solo artists, settling it with a riff-off featuring music from *NSYNC, George Michael, Hansen and One Direction.