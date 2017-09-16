1-Year-Old Dies After Dad Left Him Next To Hot Shower to Help Hi - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

1-Year-Old Dies After Dad Left Him Next To Hot Shower to Help His Cough

Updated: Sep 16, 2017 8:41 AM
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.