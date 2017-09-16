Teen Who Urged Friend To Stab Girl to Please 'Slender Man' Found - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Teen Who Urged Friend To Stab Girl to Please 'Slender Man' Found Mentally Ill, Family 'Deeply Dissapointed'

Updated: Sep 16, 2017 10:11 AM
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.