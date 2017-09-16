City installs first set of portable restrooms downtown

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - City officials announced Saturday that they have completed installing the first of several new restroom facilities in the downtown area to help combat the hepatitis A outbreak.
Four new portable restrooms were installed near the intersection of First Avenue and C Street near City Hall. They will be maintained at least twice per day and will be monitored with full-time security, according to a city press release.
A hand-washing station is also available on-site.
"The installation of more public restrooms is important to stop the spread of hepatitis A," said Jonathan Herrera, the city's senior advisor on homelessness coordination. "This is one of the many steps the city is taking to assist the county of San Diego in addressing this public health emergency."
In what has been described as the largest outbreak of the virus in decades, 421 people have been infected with hepatitis A in San Diego County, and 16 of those have died.
The outbreak began in November 2016, but was not identified until March 2017. The majority of those infected were either homeless or illicit drug users, health officials have previously said.
As a result of the outbreak, the city has taken to washing downtown streets with bleach.
The city is taking other steps to fight the outbreak, including plans to install 41 new hand-washing stations throughout downtown and identifying additional potential hand-washing and public restroom locations.
Free hepatitis A vaccinations will be offered at city libraries, including a clinic at the Central Library on Tuesday from 2 to 5 p.m.
Mayor Kevin Faulconer also announced earlier this week that the city would erect three temporary "bridge" homeless shelters in the coming months, with each to offer 100 or more beds, showers, meals and supportive services to help people transition into permanent housing.
Hundreds of runners and walkers donning purple gear packed De Anza Cove on Saturday morning for the annual PurpleStride Walk to End Pancreatic Cancer.
San Diego police are looking for an at-risk missing woman last seen at her mother's house in the Mid City Area.
City officials announced Saturday that they have completed installing the first of several new restroom facilities in the downtown area to help combat the hepatitis A outbreak.
A driver was feet away from plummeting to the ground from the upper level of a downtown parking garage on Friday.
A plan to turn a historic mansion in Coronado into transitional house for sex trafficking survivors is moving forward, despite strong opposition from neighbors.
Thousands will be in Del Mar this weekend for KAABOO. It's bringing out big acts from Tom Petty and Jackson Browne to Red Hot Chili Peppers and Pink.
High school students can sometimes feel like they are having their feet held to the fire when it comes to subjects like math and science, but one special class is bringing the heat in a different way.
California fishermen are part of a new effort using their cellphones' GPS and new software pinpointing areas where lost or abandoned crabbing gear has been spotted. They retrieve the gear for a payment before the fishing ropes can snag a whale.
Newly released surveillance video is giving investigators a closer look at the man they believe is responsible for the brutal slaying of a transient in Ocean Beach earlier this summer.