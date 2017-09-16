SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Hundreds of runners and walkers donning purple gear packed De Anza Cove on Saturday morning for the annual PurpleStride Walk to End Pancreatic Cancer.

Saturday's event was emceed by KFMB Stations' own Miles Himmel, son of beloved News 8 reporter Larry Himmel who was lost to the disease in 2014.

The 5K run and walk and many other PurpleStride events just like it are among the largest sources of funding for the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network, a charity devoted to fundraising for pancreatic cancer research and patient support.

More than $100,000 was raised by participating teams on Saturday, according to the event website.

