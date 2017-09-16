Register for the PurpleStride Walk to End Pancreatic Cancer

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Hundreds of runners and walkers donning purple gear will pack De Anza Cove next month for the annual PurpleStride Walk to End Pancreatic Cancer.

Registration for the October 8 race is open now. You can register and donate ot the cause on the event website.

The event will be emceed by KFMB Stations' own Miles Himmel, son of beloved News 8 reporter Larry Himmel who was lost to the disease in 2014.

The 5K run and walk and many other PurpleStride events just like it are among the largest sources of funding for the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network, a charity devoted to fundraising for pancreatic cancer research and patient support.

