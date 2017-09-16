EXCLUSIVE: Derek Hough Opens Up About Sister Julianne Leaving 'DWTS': 'She Has Her Sights Set on Other Things'

Lauren Graham will forever hold a special place in her heart for Alexis Bledel.
Beyonce and JAY-Z slay another date night!
Derek Hough supports his sister no matter what she decides to do in her career.
The decision to return to Dancing With the Stars was an easy one for Mark Ballas once he knew who his partner was!
Sterling K. Brown's kids can't bear to leave his side!
Rob Kardashian is enjoying some quality time with his daughter!
Happy birthday Manolo!
Molly Ringwald is mourning the death of Harry Dean Stanton.
It's a girl!
Jessica Alba is feeling the love!