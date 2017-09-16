Coastal Cleanup Day: Volunteers beautify county parks

San Diego located are an at-risk missing woman who had gone missing from her mother's Mid City home Saturday morning.
Hundreds of runners and walkers donning purple gear packed De Anza Cove on Saturday morning for the annual PurpleStride Walk to End Pancreatic Cancer.
Thousands of volunteers got to work picking up trash and beautifying park spaces throughout San Diego County for the 33rd annual Coastal Cleanup Day.
Hurricane season roared on as Norma edged toward Mexico's resort-studded Baja California Peninsula on Saturday, Jose threatened heavy surf along the U.S. East Coast and Tropical Storm Lee formed in the Atlantic far from land.
Temperatures are expected to stay well below average Friday for a second consecutive day as a low-pressure system continues to pass over San Diego County.
City officials announced Saturday that they have completed installing the first of several new restroom facilities in the downtown area to help combat the hepatitis A outbreak.
A driver was feet away from plummeting to the ground from the upper level of a downtown parking garage on Friday.
A plan to turn a historic mansion in Coronado into transitional house for sex trafficking survivors is moving forward, despite strong opposition from neighbors.
Thousands will be in Del Mar this weekend for KAABOO. It's bringing out big acts from Tom Petty and Jackson Browne to Red Hot Chili Peppers and Pink.