Coastal Cleanup Day: Volunteers beautify county parks

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) – Thousands of volunteers got to work picking up trash and beautifying park spaces throughout San Diego County for the 33rd annual Coastal Cleanup Day, joining nearly a half million other workers across the globe.

Led by I Love a Clean San Diego, more than 7,500 local volunteers picked up trash, painted anti-dumping messages on storm drains, removed graffiti, mulched vegetation spaces, restored trails and painted murals at 110 different sites from San Ysidro to Alpine. They even heard some words of encouragement from event emcee, News 8 weather anchor Shawn Styles.

Some notable items mong the 150,000 pounds of trash retrieved locally, according to ILACSD, were a dish rack, a Christmas tree stand, fake vampire teeth and a Chargers jersey.

A few local politicians also joined in on the fun, like San Diego City Councilmembers Chris Ward, Scott Sherman, Mark Kersey, David Alvarez, Barbara Bry, Imperial Beach Councilmembers Mark West, and Del Mar Mayor Terry Sinnott.

Despite its name, the event focuses on cleaning open spaces in all communities, coastal and inland, throughout the U.S. and world.

ILACSD will take its army to the Tijuana River Valley on September 30th. If you would like to enlist visit www.CleanSD.org.