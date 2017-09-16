Man armed with skateboard attacks transient, SDPD investigating

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A 55-year-old homeless man sleeping in an alley in North Park suffered serious head trauma today when he was struck several times in the head by a man armed with a skateboard.



The attack occurred a little after 4:30 a.m. in a south alley, in the 2800 block of El Cajon Boulevard, said Officer Tony Martinez of the San Diego Police Department.



"The attack was unprovoked," Martinez said."Witnesses saw the suspect fleeing the scene in a white Honda."



The suspect was described as a 6-foot tall white male between ages 19 and 26 with shoulder-length hair who was last seen wearing gray shorts.



The San Diego Police Department asked anyone with information regarding the attack to call them at (619) 531-2000.