Pedestrian hit by car, killed while crossing Encinitas street

California lawmakers approved a "sanctuary state" bill on Saturday that would put new restrictions on interactions between local law enforcement and federal immigration authorities, drawing the ire of federal officials who argued the legislation prioritizes politics over public safety.
A 61-year-old woman was killed Saturday when she was struck by a vehicle while walking in a crosswalk in Encinitas.
A 55-year-old homeless man sleeping in an alley in North Park suffered serious head trauma today when he was struck several times in the head by a man armed with a skateboard.
City officials announced Saturday that they have completed installing the first of several new restroom facilities in the downtown area to help combat the hepatitis A outbreak.
Rising sea levels and fierce storms have failed to stop relentless population growth along U.S. coasts in recent years, a new Associated Press analysis shows.
Hundreds of runners and walkers donning purple gear packed De Anza Cove on Saturday morning for the annual PurpleStride Walk to End Pancreatic Cancer.
Temperatures are expected to stay well below average Friday for a second consecutive day as a low-pressure system continues to pass over San Diego County.
Thousands of volunteers got to work picking up trash and beautifying park spaces throughout San Diego County for the 33rd annual Coastal Cleanup Day.
San Diego located are an at-risk missing woman who had gone missing from her mother's Mid City home Saturday morning.
Hurricane season roared on as Norma edged toward Mexico's resort-studded Baja California Peninsula on Saturday, Jose threatened heavy surf along the U.S. East Coast and Tropical Storm Lee formed in the Atlantic far from land.