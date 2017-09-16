Pedestrian hit by car, killed while crossing Encinitas street - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Pedestrian hit by car, killed while crossing Encinitas street

ENCINITAS (CNS) - A 61-year-old woman was killed Saturday when she was struck by a vehicle while walking in a crosswalk in Encinitas.

The crash was reported around 6:05 p.m. at the intersection of Encinitas Boulevard and Balour Drive, said sheriff's Deputy Oscar Butler.

The woman was crossing Encinitas Boulevard when a vehicle drove around another vehicle that had stopped for the woman and struck her, Butler said.

The woman was taken to Scripps Memorial Hospital where she later died.

The female driver remained at the scene, and alcohol was not a factor in the crash, Butler said. It wasn't immediately clear if the driver was cited in the crash.

