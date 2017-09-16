DACA workshop organizers say small turnout is due to ICE fear

Xeroderma Pigmentosum, or XP, keeps one Dana Point senior vailed with a screen meant to protect her ultra-sensitive skin from the sun's rays. Her mother once feared that high school would bring about a rude awakening for her daughter, but this weekend's festivities proved the opposite.
Hurricane season roared on as Norma edged toward Mexico's resort-studded Baja California Peninsula on Saturday, Jose threatened heavy surf along the U.S. East Coast and Tropical Storm Lee formed in the Atlantic far from land.
City officials announced Saturday that they have completed installing the first of several new restroom facilities in the downtown area to help combat the hepatitis A outbreak.
Community leaders held a workshop giving free instruction on how to apply for DACA renewal but less than 20 people showed up, a significant drop compared to the hundreds that show under normal circumstances.
Organizers had dubbed it the Mother of All Rallies and hoped to bring out thousands to pack the National Mall on Saturday in support of President Donald Trump.
Thousands will be in Del Mar this weekend for KAABOO. It's bringing out big acts from Tom Petty and Jackson Browne to Red Hot Chili Peppers and Pink.
California lawmakers approved a "sanctuary state" bill on Saturday that would put new restrictions on interactions between local law enforcement and federal immigration authorities, drawing the ire of federal officials who argued the legislation prioritizes politics over public safety.
A 61-year-old woman was killed Saturday when she was struck by a vehicle while walking in a crosswalk in Encinitas.
A 55-year-old homeless man sleeping in an alley in North Park suffered serious head trauma today when he was struck several times in the head by a man armed with a skateboard.
Rising sea levels and fierce storms have failed to stop relentless population growth along U.S. coasts in recent years, a new Associated Press analysis shows.