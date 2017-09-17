Fergie Performs in a Sexy, Lace-Up Bodysuit at Rock in Rio After Josh Duhamel Split: Pics

Amber Tamblyn is tired of being questioned. The 34-year-old actress and activist penned a candid op-ed for Sunday’s New York Times about the issues facing women who come forward with stories of being sexually harassed, assaulted, or abused.
Fergie Ferg’s still got it! The 42-year-old performer took to the stage Saturday night to perform at the Rock in Rio Festival in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.
Day-Um, Mama! Serena Williams showed she’s serious about getting back into shape and back on the court on Saturday. The 35-year-old tennis pro shared a mirror selfie of her impressive post-baby body on Snapchat.