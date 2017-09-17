2 people fatally struck by vehicle near border after jumping from van

SAN YSIDRO (CNS) - A van loaded with at least nine people sped north out of Mexico, up the wrong way on Interstate 5 at the San Ysidro port of entry in the predawn hours Sunday, and two people jumped out and were killed by a southbound vehicle.
Border Patrol officials said that seven other people were taken into custody at the crash scene.
The southbound 5 Freeway at the busiest border crossing in North America was closed for several hours after the 2:06 a.m. crash, and the California Highway Patrol confirmed that two people were killed.
A van with nine people in it had been spotted travelling against traffic, Customs and Border Patrol officials reported.
At about 2:06 a.m., two people were reported to have suddenly run in front of an oncoming Chevrolet Trailblazer, which had been traveling south at about 65 miles per hour in the number four lane, according to the CHP.
The driver of the Trailblazer attempted to evade the pedestrians, but was unsuccessful and both were struck, the CHP said.
The driver pulled over to the right shoulder immediately after the crash and called 911, the CHP said.
Both pedestrians died of their injuries at the scene, on Interstate 5 just south of Via de San Ysidro.
Neither the pedestrians nor the driver were identified.
Officers do not believe alcohol or drugs were a factor in the collision.
Xeroderma Pigmentosum, or XP, keeps one Dana Point senior veiled with a screen meant to protect her ultra-sensitive skin from the sun's rays. Her mother once feared that high school would bring about a rude awakening for her daughter, but this weekend's festivities proved the opposite.
A van loaded with at least nine people sped north out of Mexico, up the wrong way on Interstate 5 at the San Ysidro port of entry in the predawn hours Sunday, and two people jumped out and were killed by a southbound vehicle.
No. 19 Stanford was already on its heels against San Diego State when aging San Diego Stadium plunged into darkness.
Hurricane season roared on as Norma edged toward Mexico's resort-studded Baja California Peninsula on Saturday, Jose threatened heavy surf along the U.S. East Coast and Tropical Storm Lee formed in the Atlantic far from land.
City officials announced Saturday that they have completed installing the first of several new restroom facilities in the downtown area to help combat the hepatitis A outbreak.
Community leaders held a workshop giving free instruction on how to apply for DACA renewal but less than 20 people showed up, a significant drop compared to the hundreds that show under normal circumstances.
Organizers had dubbed it the Mother of All Rallies and hoped to bring out thousands to pack the National Mall on Saturday in support of President Donald Trump.
Thousands will be in Del Mar this weekend for KAABOO. It's bringing out big acts from Tom Petty and Jackson Browne to Red Hot Chili Peppers and Pink.
California lawmakers approved a "sanctuary state" bill on Saturday that would put new restrictions on interactions between local law enforcement and federal immigration authorities, drawing the ire of federal officials who argued the legislation prioritizes politics over public safety.