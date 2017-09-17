2 people fatally struck by vehicle near border after jumping from van

SAN YSIDRO (CNS) - A van loaded with at least nine people sped north out of Mexico, up the wrong way on Interstate 5 at the San Ysidro port of entry in the predawn hours Sunday, and two people jumped out and were killed by a southbound vehicle.



Border Patrol officials said that seven other people were taken into custody at the crash scene.



The southbound 5 Freeway at the busiest border crossing in North America was closed for several hours after the 2:06 a.m. crash, and the California Highway Patrol confirmed that two people were killed.



A van with nine people in it had been spotted travelling against traffic, Customs and Border Patrol officials reported.



At about 2:06 a.m., two people were reported to have suddenly run in front of an oncoming Chevrolet Trailblazer, which had been traveling south at about 65 miles per hour in the number four lane, according to the CHP.



The driver of the Trailblazer attempted to evade the pedestrians, but was unsuccessful and both were struck, the CHP said.



The driver pulled over to the right shoulder immediately after the crash and called 911, the CHP said.



Both pedestrians died of their injuries at the scene, on Interstate 5 just south of Via de San Ysidro.



Neither the pedestrians nor the driver were identified.



Officers do not believe alcohol or drugs were a factor in the collision.