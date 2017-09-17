EXCLUSIVE: Kevin Hart Is Focusing on Keeping Family Together After Alleged Failed Extortion Attempt

Kevin Hart is committed to his pregnant wife, Eniko Parrish, and his two children, Hendrix and Heaven.
“As an actor of color, I really, every now and then, would
love the freedom to play a character that doesn't have to represent every
single Latina out there,” America Ferrera tells ET when asked about her
decision to play Brigida, the dim owner of a Spanish restaurant in Netflix’s Spec...
A Mexican location scout, Carlos Muñoz Portal, was shot to death while scouting locations for season four of Narcos.
Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian are continuing to co-parent baby Dream! Shortly after Rob shared a photo of his “twin” daughter on social media, Chyna took to Snapchat to share several sweet videos of her little girl.
Mel B is remembering the most important man in her life. The 42-year-old singer and TV personality lost her father, Martin Brown, in March, and took to Instagram on Saturday to honor him in a touching post.
Ariel Winter has been loving latex lately! The 19-year-old Modern Family star stepped out on Saturday night for another birthday celebration for her boyfriend, Levi Meaden.