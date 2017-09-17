San Diego Police searching for missing at-risk male

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8/CNS) — San Diego Police asked for the public's help Sunday in locating a missing at-risk adult.

Benjamin Rafol was last seen Saturday just before 11 p.m. when he left the Verge apartment complex located at 6850 Mission Gorge Road.

Rafol is not from the area and reportedly does not have a cell phone or car.

The 26-year-old Rafol is a Filipino male, 5'8'' tall, weighing approximately 160 pounds and was last seen wearing a dark gray Volcom shirt, light gray pants, black Nike shoes and a black Hurley baseball cap.

Rafol has mental issues including schizophrenia and psychosis, said SDPD Lt. Dan Sullivan.

Anyone with information about Benjamin Rafol's whereabouts is asked to call the San Diego Police Department at 619-531-2000