San Diego Police searching for missing at-risk male

Two people were struck and killed by a car after an apparent attempt to illegally cross the U.S.-Mexico border in the predawn hours Sunday.
No. 19 Stanford was already on its heels against San Diego State when aging San Diego Stadium plunged into darkness.
A burning truck caused westbound Interstate 8 to be shut down in El Cajon for more than an hour Sunday.
Two teenagers escaped with non-life threatening gunshot wounds during a gang-related shooting attack in San Diego, a police officer said Sunday.
Xeroderma Pigmentosum, or XP, keeps one Dana Point senior veiled with a screen meant to protect her ultra-sensitive skin from the sun's rays. Her mother once feared that high school would bring about a rude awakening for her daughter, but this weekend's festivities proved the opposite.
Hurricane season roared on as Norma edged toward Mexico's resort-studded Baja California Peninsula on Saturday, Jose threatened heavy surf along the U.S. East Coast and Tropical Storm Lee formed in the Atlantic far from land.
City officials announced Saturday that they have completed installing the first of several new restroom facilities in the downtown area to help combat the hepatitis A outbreak.
Community leaders held a workshop giving free instruction on how to apply for DACA renewal but less than 20 people showed up, a significant drop compared to the hundreds that show under normal circumstances.