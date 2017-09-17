SDPD: Missing at-risk Allied Gardens man found safe

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - An at-risk man who went missing over the weekend from Allied Gardens was found safe Monday, police said.



Benjamin Rafol, 26, went missing about 10:45 p.m. Saturday when he left on foot from the Verge apartment complex at 6850 Mission Gorge Road, according to the San Diego Police Department. He was not from the area, had no car or cellphone and was known to have a mental condition that prompted police to consider him at-risk.



As of about 4 a.m. Monday, a police watch commander said Rafol was still missing. But just before 8 a.m., the department announced "Rafol has been located and is safe with family."