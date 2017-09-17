She's Loving It! High School Student Poses for Hilarious Senior Photos At McDonald's

A high school student in Mississippi wanted to showcase her love for McDonald’s in her senior year portraits.
An Iowa woman replaced bouquets with rescue puppies for her wedding day in a bid to help the dogs find homes.
Police in California have gained viral attention for a parody photo of Stephen King's "It" that the department posted.
A 10-year-old boy, whose family was without power in the aftermath of Hurricane Irma, was killed in a mobile home fire in Florida on Thursday, reports said.
London police have arrested a second man in connection with Friday’s terror attack, which injured nearly 30 people, in a London Underground subway car.
An Idaho father's Facebook post about his 7-year-old son being bullied has gone viral after he asked people to educate their children about special needs and compassion.
A Wisconsin girl, who played a role in the 2014 stabbing of her classmate to reportedly please a mythical character, will not serve prison time after she was found to be mentally ill.
A 1-year-old boy died in New York after his dad strapped him in a stroller in a steam-filled bathroom and then went to sleep, reports said.
Police arrested an 18-year-old man Saturday in connection with the terror attack at a London Underground station Friday that injured nearly 30 people, London's Metropolitan Police said.