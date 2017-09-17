Crews responding to scene of plane crash in El Cajon - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Crews responding to scene of plane crash in El Cajon

Photo courtesy of Lauren Williams Photo courtesy of Lauren Williams
SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — Heartland Fire Units are responding to a plane crash site located in El Cajon at Second Street and El Rey Avenue. 

The location is about 1-1/2 mile east of Gillespie Field.

A notice from Heartland said to avoid the area for the next two hours. 

This is a developing news story. Check back for updates.

