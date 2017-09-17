Small plane crashes in El Cajon, no injuries reported

EL CAJON (CNS) - A small plane crashed in northern El Cajon Sunday, and the two people onboard apparently were not injured.



A small plane was reported to have come down near the intersection of North 2nd Street and El Rey Avenue at about 2 p.m., said Mark Casey of Heartland Fire and Rescue, which serves El Cajon, La Mesa and Lemon Grove.



The crash site was about 1-1/2 mile east of Gillespie Field, but it was not clear if the plane was taking off or landing there.



Two people were in the plane at the time of the crash, but neither were seriously injured, and both refused medical treatment, Casey said.



No one on the ground was injured in the crash.



The plane was leaking fuel after the crash, which was initially a cause for concern, but firefighters managed to put a stop to the leak, Casey said.



Crews were still on the scene as of 3 p.m., and the cause of the crash was unknown.

Plane crash in El Cajon - pilot and passenger ok.. live report @News8 at 5 pic.twitter.com/KWm00xrR2P — Kelly Hessedal (@KellyNews8) September 17, 2017