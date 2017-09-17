Chargers take the field for first time in Carson

CARSON (NEWS 8) — Love 'em or hate 'em, the Chargers played their 2017 home opener Sunday and it wasn't in San Diego.

Instead the team began their new lives in Los Angeles after 56 years here.

The big question was: how would they be received by fans in L.A.?

"For me it's a dream come true," said Charger fan Eric Konop who only had to drive 20 minutes, instead of 2 hours to watch his favorite team. "My whole life I had to deal with Raider fans and Rams fans. They talk about the history but the present is the L.A. Chargers and we're here to stay."

Sour San Diego fans gave the team a harsh welcome; flying a plane overhead with a banner reading "Worst owner in sports? Dean Spanos" and paying for a bitter billboard.

"He's not going to see that. It's us fans that are here tailgating and we don't give a crap," said Chargers fan Aaron Vrabel. "We are here because we still love the Chargers. It's dumb to waste the money. They could have sent that to help with the hurricane relief."

Chargers fans then made their way into their new, temporary home and there fans gave the team a standing ovation.

And some said there was no love lost for San Diego.

"They didn't want to give them a new stadium so they had to bounce," said fan Jonathan Torres.

Still the Chargers made it clear they're trying to earn their place in Los Angeles.

"Fight for L.A." signs dominated the stadium and even long-time fans acknowledge it takes time to build a base here; although it could take even longer to heal the wounds in San Diego.

"It's going to take a full generation to have another group of fans, kids that grow up being Chargers fans for their home team to be Chargers," said Konop. "But if we win games this will be a Chargers town. We just got to win games, you know?"

