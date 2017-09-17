Shelter animals from Florida arrive in San Diego

As Florida continues to recover from Hurricane Irma, a San Diego group stepped in to take a few hundred paws from area shelters.
A small plane crashed in northern El Cajon Sunday, and the two people onboard apparently were not injured.
Two people were struck and killed by a car after an apparent attempt to illegally cross the U.S.-Mexico border in the predawn hours Sunday.
No. 19 Stanford was already on its heels against San Diego State when aging San Diego Stadium plunged into darkness.
A burning truck caused westbound Interstate 8 to be shut down in El Cajon for more than an hour Sunday.
Two teenagers escaped with non-life threatening gunshot wounds during a gang-related shooting attack in San Diego, a police officer said Sunday.
Xeroderma Pigmentosum, or XP, keeps one Dana Point senior veiled with a screen meant to protect her ultra-sensitive skin from the sun's rays. Her mother once feared that high school would bring about a rude awakening for her daughter, but this weekend's festivities proved the opposite.
Hurricane season roared on as Norma edged toward Mexico's resort-studded Baja California Peninsula on Saturday, Jose threatened heavy surf along the U.S. East Coast and Tropical Storm Lee formed in the Atlantic far from land.