EXCLUSIVE: Kate McKinnon Dishes on 'Overwhelming' Emmy Win and ' - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

EXCLUSIVE: Kate McKinnon Dishes on 'Overwhelming' Emmy Win and 'Hero' Alec Baldwin: 'I Completely Adore Him'

Updated: Sep 17, 2017 10:55 PM
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.