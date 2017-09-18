Nobody Is Prouder of Nicole Kidman’s Emmys 2017 Win Than Husband - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Nobody Is Prouder of Nicole Kidman’s Emmys 2017 Win Than Husband Keith Urban

Updated: Sep 18, 2017 6:25 AM
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.