Smuggling boat lands on Del Mar beach

DEL MAR (CNS) - Three people were arrested and about 30 large bundles of suspected drugs were seized when a small smuggling boat landed on the beach Monday morning in Del Mar, the U.S. Border Patrol reported.
The Panga boat was first spotted about 2:30 a.m. off the waters of Torrey Pines State Beach and landed on the sand below Fourth Street in Del Mar, USBP public-affairs Agent Tekae Michael said. Three people aboard the boat were detained and the 30 bundles were being tested Monday morning to confirm they were illegal narcotics.
Border Patrol agents on scene said the bundles contained marijuana and weighed between 30 and 50 pounds each, meaning the total weight of the drugs was between 900 and 1,500 pounds. The large bundles were in black trash bags.
Pangas like the one discovered Monday morning are a favorite smuggling vessel used by drug traffickers. Boats.com described the boat, which features an outboard motor, as a low-cost vessel that is versatile "and can perform in both shallow and deep water."
Pangas have been used often in recent years to smuggle both drugs and people onto San Diego County beaches from Mexico.
An at-risk man who went missing over the weekend from Allied Gardens was found safe Monday, police said.
A push is underway to stop more sewage spills that have closed South Bay beaches. A bipartisan effort to rehabilitate the Tijuana River Valley will be announced Monday morning.
Temperatures will be a few degrees higher Monday across San Diego County with the inland valleys expected to warm up the most.
A small plane lost power and crashed in northern El Cajon Sunday, but the two people onboard apparently were not injured.
San Diegans came together Sunday night to support victims of Hurricane Harvey. The Lions Club of San Diego hosted a fundraising dinner with all proceeds going directly to the Harvey Disaster Relief Fund. News 8's Marcella Lee was emceeing and reports from Kearny Mesa with more on the event.
As Florida continues to recover from Hurricane Irma, a San Diego group stepped in to take a few hundred paws from area shelters.
Two people were struck and killed by a car after an apparent attempt to illegally cross the U.S.-Mexico border in the predawn hours Sunday.
No. 19 Stanford was already on its heels against San Diego State when aging San Diego Stadium plunged into darkness.