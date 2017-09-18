ET Obsessions: ‘The Deuce,’ Emma Stone In 'Battle of the Sexes' and More!

Viola Davis knows what it’s like to grow up hungry -- and she’s on a mission to not let any more children in the United States experience that pain and suffering. That’s why, ET has exclusively learned, the Oscar and Emmy-winning actress is once again joining forces with the Albertsons...
Dancing With the Stars fans, are you ready for an all-new season?
Ahead of Monday's premiere, airing at 8 p.m. ET on ABC, ET's filling you in on everything you need to know about what to expect from season 25. From what's been happening in rehearsals to who has the best team names, we've got...
Here at ET, we’re obsessed with a lot of things -- and this is what we’re most excited about this week:
Kate Walsh built her career on playing Dr. Addison Montgomery on Grey’s Anatomy and Private Practice, but two years ago, she found herself in the scary position of being the patient.
“It's been an incredible year for women on television,” Reese Witherspoon said while accepting the Emmy award for Outstanding Limited Series for Big Little Lies, a show that she co-executive produced and starred on with Nicole Kidman, who told ET backstage that this show was born out of ...
Keep holding your breath if you’re waiting to see Shannon Beador and Vicki Gunvalson get back together.