Dog Who Disappeared From Florida Turns Up in New York More Than - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Dog Who Disappeared From Florida Turns Up in New York More Than a Year Later

Updated: Sep 18, 2017 11:10 AM
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.