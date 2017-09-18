Dog Who Disappeared From Florida Turns Up in New York More Than a Year Later

An Ohio man allegedly donned a clown mask as a means of scaring his young daughter, leading to his arrest and that of a neighbor, cops said Saturday.
When Richard Moneck’s dog got loose in Florida more than a year ago, he gave up hope that he’d ever see her again.
A California father is accused of senselessly slaying his three young children and cops are working to unravel the reasons why.
Police have released footage the shows a Chicago teen stumbling through a hotel before she was found dead in a walk-in freezer.
A high school student in Mississippi wanted to showcase her love for McDonald’s in her senior year portraits.
An Iowa woman replaced bouquets with rescue puppies for her wedding day in a bid to help the dogs find homes.
Police in California have gained viral attention for a parody photo of Stephen King's "It" that the department posted.
A 10-year-old boy, whose family was without power in the aftermath of Hurricane Irma, was killed in a mobile home fire in Florida on Thursday, reports said.