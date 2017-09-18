Firefighters rescue woman from wreckage near Grossmont College

EL CAJON (NEWS 8) - At least one woman was pulled from her car and rushed to the hospital following a freeway crash near Grossmont College.



It happened Monday just after 9 a.m. at State Route 125 and Navajo Road.

A 25-year-old woman from San Diego was driving a 2015 Hyundai northbound on SR-125 near Grossmont College Drive when she failed to see the stopped traffic ahead of her and crashed into the back of a 2002 Toyota Camry.

The Toyota was pushed to the left across the main portion of SR-125 directly into the path of a 2013 Chevy Impala. The driver of the Chevy had no time to react as the front of the Chevy struck the driver's side of the Toyota.

The driver of the Hyundai was not injured. The driver of the Chevy was transported to Sharp Memorial Hospital with moderate injuries. The driver of the Toyota had to be extricated from the Toyota and was taken to Sharp Memorial Hospital with serious injuries.

Two lanes of traffic were closed for approximately one hour and the lanes were re-opened at 10:30 AM.

Drugs and or alcohol are not suspected, according to police.