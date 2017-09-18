Charter bus barrels into NYC bus, killing 3 and injuring 16

Two major projects at hotel sites in Mission Valley are scheduled to go before the San Diego City Council for possible approval Monday.
At least one woman was pulled from her car and rushed to the hospital following a freeway crash near Grossmont College.
Three people were arrested and about 30 large bundles of suspected drugs were seized when a small smuggling boat landed on the beach Monday morning in Del Mar, the U.S. Border Patrol reported.
An at-risk man who went missing over the weekend from Allied Gardens was found safe Monday, police said.
A push is underway to stop more sewage spills that have closed South Bay beaches. A bipartisan effort to rehabilitate the Tijuana River Valley will be announced Monday morning.
Temperatures will be a few degrees higher Monday across San Diego County with the inland valleys expected to warm up the most.
A small plane lost power and crashed in northern El Cajon Sunday, but the two people onboard apparently were not injured.
San Diegans came together Sunday night to support victims of Hurricane Harvey. The Lions Club of San Diego hosted a fundraising dinner with all proceeds going directly to the Harvey Disaster Relief Fund. News 8's Marcella Lee was emceeing and reports from Kearny Mesa with more on the event.
As Florida continues to recover from Hurricane Irma, a San Diego group stepped in to take a few hundred paws from area shelters.