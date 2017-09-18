SDFD delivers report to City Council Committee

A three-vehicle pileup on State Route 125 in the Fletcher Hills area injured two women Monday and left one of them trapped in her crumpled car until emergency crews could free her, authorities reported.
Do you want a green thumb? Or at least learn from someone who has one? If so, a "Master Gardeners" event may be right for you.
Clemson moved up to No. 2 in The Associated Press college football poll, jumping Oklahoma and closing in on Alabama after beating a team ranked in the Top 15 for the second straight week.
A South Bay lawyer who joined five other plaintiffs Monday in suing the Trump administration over the decision to phase out the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program said that she's confident Congress will do the right thing, but trusts the courts even more.
Years of drought and a significant build-up of grass from last winter's rains has created dangerous wildfire conditions in San Diego and surrounding areas of the county, San Diego Fire-Rescue Department Chief Brian Fennessy said Monday.
Two major projects at hotel sites in Mission Valley are scheduled to go before the San Diego City Council for possible approval Monday.
Three people were arrested and about 30 large bundles of suspected drugs were seized when a small smuggling boat landed on the beach Monday morning in Del Mar, the U.S. Border Patrol reported.
An at-risk man who went missing over the weekend from Allied Gardens was found safe Monday, police said.
A push is underway to stop more sewage spills that have closed South Bay beaches. A bipartisan effort to rehabilitate the Tijuana River Valley will be announced Monday morning.