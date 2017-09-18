San Diego Police: AZ police officer arrested for rape in Kensing - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

San Diego Police: AZ police officer arrested for rape in Kensington

Posted:

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) -  An off-duty Yuma police officer is facing rape charges here in San Diego.

33-year-old Jared Elkins was arrested just before 4:30 a.m. Friday morning in the 4700 block of Marlborough Drive in Kensington.

Jail records show he was booked on suspicion of rape by force or fear, forced oral copulation and misdemeanors for sexual battery and making a criminal threat.

Elkins was released on $100,000 bail later that in the day on Friday.

The Yuma Police Department says it is working to put the 7-year veteran on paid administrative leave.

