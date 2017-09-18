In memory and honor of our dear colleague, Larry Himmel, and San Diegans battling this devastating disease, please join Miles Himmel and the KFMB Stations for
PURPLESTRIDE SAN DIEGO, THE WALK TO END PANCREATIC CANCER
Sunday October 8, 2017
De Anza Cove at Mission Bay Park
6:30 a.m. Registration
7:45 a.m. Opening Ceremonies
8 a.m. 5K Run/Walk
WAGE HOPE AT PURPLESTRIDE
PurpleStride walks are among the largest sources of funding for the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network.
Your fundraising and participation supports Pancreatic Cancer Action Network and a vibrant community of survivors, impacted families, loved ones, researchers and advocates committed to rewriting the future of this deadly disease. Please click here to LEARN MORE.
