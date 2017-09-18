SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Marcia Nasatir's life-story is fueled by reservoirs of feminism and Hollywood palace intrigue.

A Classy Broad: Marcia's Adventures in Hollywood is a documentary film by Anne Goursaud on the life and career of Marcia Nasatir, Hollywood's first woman studio VP of Production at United Artists.

Her groundbreaking career began in New York's publishing world. Through interviews, stock footage, and Marcia’s own narrative, this “untold Hollywood story” unfolds, following Marcia’s career from lone female literary agent at The Ziegler Agency where she represented writers like William Goldman, Butch Cassidy and The Sundance Kid, Lorenzo Semple.

At UA, Marcia championed films that have become American classics, including: One Flew Over The Cuckoo’s Nest, Rocky, Carrie, Coming Home, Apocalypse Now, The Black Stallion.

She moved on to a career as an independent producer where she continued to fight for films that were difficult to make. She took on The Big Chill, a film that had been turned down by seventeen companies and fought to get it financed.

Now 91 years old Marcia continues producing films. Her latest project is Adventures of Huckleberry Finn.

Her spirit is an inspiration to countless women and men in the film industry and beyond.