High-speed chase ends in Los Angeles County - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

High-speed chase ends in Los Angeles County

Posted: Updated:

Following a high-speed chase in Los Angeles County, a driver of an SUV and passenger have been taken into custody.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page often for updates.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • High-speed chase ends in Los Angeles County

    High-speed chase ends in Los Angeles County

    Monday, September 18 2017 5:59 PM EDT2017-09-18 21:59:25 GMT

    Following a high-speed chase in Los Angeles County, a driver of an SUV and passenger have been taken into custody.

     

    Following a high-speed chase in Los Angeles County, a driver of an SUV and passenger have been taken into custody.

     

  • Life size family game night in Otay Ranch

    Life size family game night in Otay Ranch

    Monday, September 18 2017 5:26 PM EDT2017-09-18 21:26:48 GMT

    Modern families enjoy just 38 minutes of quality time together on the average weekday, a study has found. A combination of work, school and a packed timetable of clubs and activities means parents and their children have little time left to catch up, talk, play or simply interact as a family on a week day.

     

    Modern families enjoy just 38 minutes of quality time together on the average weekday, a study has found. A combination of work, school and a packed timetable of clubs and activities means parents and their children have little time left to catch up, talk, play or simply interact as a family on a week day.

     

  • A Classy Broad: Marcia's adventures in Hollywood

    A Classy Broad: Marcia's adventures in Hollywood

    Monday, September 18 2017 4:56 PM EDT2017-09-18 20:56:30 GMT

    Marcia Nasatir's life-story is fueled by reservoirs of feminism and Hollywood palace intrigue. A Classy Broad: Marcia's Adventures in Hollywood is a documentary film by Anne Goursaud on the life and career of Marcia Nasatir, Hollywood's first woman studio VP of Production at United Artists. 

     

    Marcia Nasatir's life-story is fueled by reservoirs of feminism and Hollywood palace intrigue. A Classy Broad: Marcia's Adventures in Hollywood is a documentary film by Anne Goursaud on the life and career of Marcia Nasatir, Hollywood's first woman studio VP of Production at United Artists. 

     
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.