Suspects arrested after high-speed chase ends in Pasadena

PASADENA (CNS) - A suspect in a truck hauling a small trailer that was reported stolen out of Pico Rivera led law enforcement officers Monday on a nearly two-hour chase that began in San Bernardino County and ended in Pasadena.
San Bernardino County sheriff's deputies began chasing the Ford pickup with a shell about 12:45 p.m. in Rancho Cucamonga and California Highway Patrol officers took over the pursuit as the suspect head west into Los Angeles County.
The suspect drove on the Foothill (210), San Bernardino (10) and Pasadena (110) freeways and on surface streets in and around downtown Los Angeles before going north on the 110 into Pasadena. He eventually headed east on the Foothill Freeway and finally pulled over near Rosemead Boulevard, where he and a male passenger were arrested.
Eastbound freeway traffic was halted as officers took the two into custody, causing a back-up as the afternoon commuter rush approached. The suspects were not immediately identified.
When the trailer was opened, it appeared to contain clothing and other personal items.
Both the Chargers and San Diego State Aztecs played this weekend to very different size crowds. Now that the Chargers have left town - are the Aztecs becoming the city's new favorite team?
It’s been a long goodbye for San Diego Hospice, an institution that helped people die with dignity and without pain.
Hundreds of runners and walkers donning purple gear packed De Anza Cove on Saturday morning for the annual PurpleStride Walk to End Pancreatic Cancer.
Modern families enjoy just 38 minutes of quality time together on the average weekday, a study has found. A combination of work, school and a packed timetable of clubs and activities means parents and their children have little time left to catch up, talk, play or simply interact as a family on a week day.
Modern families enjoy just 38 minutes of quality time together on the average weekday, a study has found. A combination of work, school and a packed timetable of clubs and activities means parents and their children have little time left to catch up, talk, play or simply interact as a family on a week day.
Marcia Nasatir's life-story is fueled by reservoirs of feminism and Hollywood palace intrigue. A Classy Broad: Marcia's Adventures in Hollywood is a documentary film by Anne Goursaud on the life and career of Marcia Nasatir, Hollywood's first woman studio VP of Production at United Artists.
A three-vehicle pileup on State Route 125 in the Fletcher Hills area injured two women Monday and left one of them trapped in her crumpled car until emergency crews could free her, authorities reported.
Do you want a green thumb? Or at least learn from someone who has one? If so, a "Master Gardeners" event may be right for you.
Clemson moved up to No. 2 in The Associated Press college football poll, jumping Oklahoma and closing in on Alabama after beating a team ranked in the Top 15 for the second straight week.
A South Bay lawyer who joined five other plaintiffs Monday in suing the Trump administration over the decision to phase out the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program said that she's confident Congress will do the right thing, but trusts the courts even more.