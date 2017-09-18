Life size family game night in Otay Ranch - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Life size family game night in Otay Ranch

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Modern families enjoy just 38 minutes of quality time together on the average weekday, a study has found.

A combination of work, school and a packed timetable of clubs and activities means parents and their children have little time left to catch up, talk, play or simply interact as a family on a week day.

But that's about to change because family game night just got bigger -- life sized in fact! 

There will be a variety of games hosted by the Otay Ranch Town Center branch of the Chula Vista Library like Kerplunk, Uno! and the Giant Tumble Blocks.

Life Size Family Game Night will be held Tuesday September 19 from 4 to 7 p.m. at Otay Ranch Town Center Farmer's Market and the event is free!

Joining us in studio to share a fun, free and family-friendly event is Otay Ranch Town Center spokesperson, David Cianelli, and Chula Vista Library Spokesperson, Joy Whatley, along with a few players.

