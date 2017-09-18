Navy fires 2 commanders in connection with ship collisions

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. Navy has fired two senior commanders in the Pacific region in connection with recent deadly collisions of Navy ships, as part of a sweeping purge of leadership in the Japan-based fleet.
The announcement comes a day before the top U.S. Navy officer and the Navy secretary are scheduled to go to Capitol Hill for a hearing on the ship crashes.
Vice Adm. Phil Sawyer, commander of the Navy's Japan-based 7th Fleet, fired Rear Adm. Charles Williams and Capt. Jeffrey Bennett, citing a loss of confidence in their ability to command. Williams was the commander of Task Force 70, which includes the aircraft carriers, destroyers and cruisers in the 7th Fleet, and Bennett was commander of the destroyer squadron.
Last month, Vice Adm. Joseph Aucoin, who previously led 7th Fleet, was relieved of duty.
The USS John S. McCain and an oil tanker collided in Southeast Asia last month, leaving 10 U.S. sailors dead and five injured. And seven sailors died in June when the USS Fitzgerald and a container ship collided in waters off Japan.
The latest dismissals bring the number of fired senior commanders to six, including the top three officers of the Fitzgerald.
Navy Capt. Charlie Brown said Monday that 7th Fleet ships have completed the one-day operational pause ordered for the entire Navy to make sure crews were conducting safe operations. And Pacific Fleet is in the process of carrying out a ship-by-ship review of its vessels, looking at navigation, mechanical systems, bridge resource management and training.
Rear Adm. Marc Dalton is now commander Task Force 70, and Capt. Jonathan Duffy, who was deputy commander of the destroyer squadron, took over as commander.
__
By LOLITA C. BALDOR, Associated Press
Both the Chargers and San Diego State Aztecs played this weekend to very different size crowds. Now that the Chargers have left town - are the Aztecs becoming the city's new favorite team?
It’s been a long goodbye for San Diego Hospice, an institution that helped people die with dignity and without pain.
Hundreds of runners and walkers donning purple gear packed De Anza Cove on Saturday morning for the annual PurpleStride Walk to End Pancreatic Cancer.
Modern families enjoy just 38 minutes of quality time together on the average weekday, a study has found. A combination of work, school and a packed timetable of clubs and activities means parents and their children have little time left to catch up, talk, play or simply interact as a family on a week day.
Modern families enjoy just 38 minutes of quality time together on the average weekday, a study has found. A combination of work, school and a packed timetable of clubs and activities means parents and their children have little time left to catch up, talk, play or simply interact as a family on a week day.
Marcia Nasatir's life-story is fueled by reservoirs of feminism and Hollywood palace intrigue. A Classy Broad: Marcia's Adventures in Hollywood is a documentary film by Anne Goursaud on the life and career of Marcia Nasatir, Hollywood's first woman studio VP of Production at United Artists.
A three-vehicle pileup on State Route 125 in the Fletcher Hills area injured two women Monday and left one of them trapped in her crumpled car until emergency crews could free her, authorities reported.
Do you want a green thumb? Or at least learn from someone who has one? If so, a "Master Gardeners" event may be right for you.
Clemson moved up to No. 2 in The Associated Press college football poll, jumping Oklahoma and closing in on Alabama after beating a team ranked in the Top 15 for the second straight week.
A South Bay lawyer who joined five other plaintiffs Monday in suing the Trump administration over the decision to phase out the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program said that she's confident Congress will do the right thing, but trusts the courts even more.