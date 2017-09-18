Can SDSU Aztecs score as many fans as the Chargers?

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — Both the Chargers and San Diego State Aztecs played this weekend to very different size crowds.

Now that the Chargers have left town - are the Aztecs becoming the city's new favorite team?

Some Chargers fans are sticking with the team - at least for now.

And with those same players, came the same old result on Sunday - another heartbreaking loss.

Meanwhile, back in San Diego, an exciting 4th-quarter comeback gave the underdog Aztecs a win over Stanford.

RELATED: SDSU Aztecs ranked 22nd in AP college football poll

Fans then stormed the field and – it can be noted - there were almost twice as many fans at the game in Mission Valley than at the Chargers game in Carson.

With the win, the Aztecs remain undefeated with 3 wins and no loses.

Angie Rivera went to five Chargers games last season, but this year she'll be supporting the Aztecs with no plans to go to L.A. even once this year.

"I'm done," said Rivera. "I'm not going to L.A., not making the all-day trip. Forget about it."

RELATED: Chargers take the field for first time in Carson

Some Chargers fans - still frustrated over the team's move - paid for a banner flown over the stadium before the team's home opener. It read: "Worst owner in sports? Dean Spanos." And they paid for a series of billboards, including one that says "Fight for L.A.? L.A. doesn't want you."

But fans sticking with the team believe the Chargers will eventually win new fans over.

RELATED COVERAGE: Play CBS 8's Ultimate Pigskin Picks! Win awesome prizes. It's never too late to sign up!