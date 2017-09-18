Kate Middleton Promotes Youth Mental Health in New Campaign Video -- Watch

It’s been over 15 years since the premiere of Everwood, an unassuming family drama that, as time went on, nestled in to become one of television’s most underrated gems. The concept was simple, yet heartbreaking: A hotshot Manhattan neurosurgeon, Dr. Andy Brown (Treat Williams), uproots h...
Carson Daly is reaching out to thank his fans for their support following his mother's death over the weekend.
Young love!David and Victoria Beckham’s eldest son, Brooklyn, took to Instagram on Sunday to share how much he’s missing his girl.
Jaime King can't stop raving over her BFF, Taylor Swift!
ET caught up with the 38-year-old actress at HBO's Emmys after-party in Los Angeles on Sunday, where she gushed over the latest music from her pal's Reputation album, out Nov. 10.
"I was just playing it in the car earlier and my son, [...
Selena Gomez’s mom, Mandy Teefy, has spoken out about the harrowing and “helpless” experience of watching the pop star undergo a kidney transplant and gaining “another daughter” in her donor, Francia Raisa.
The cast of Deadpool 2 is still mourning the loss of Joi Harris, the stuntwoman who died last month during a motorcycle stunt on the film's Vancouver, Canada, set.
ET spoke with Zazie Beetz at the 20th Century Fox Emmys After-Party on Sunday night, where she got emotional over the death of h...
Reese Witherspoon had all the feels after Big Little Lies took home five statuettes at the 69th Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday.
Derek Fisher is beyond ready for his ballroom debut!
ET's Katie Krause caught up with the NBA legend on the red carpet at the Entertainment Weekly Pre-Emmy party at Sunset Tower last week, where he opened up about what fans can expect when he and his pro partner, Sharna Burgess, hit the Danc...