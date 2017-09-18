Jumping right into the biggest skydiving contest

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — For the first time in more than a decade, America's largest skydiving competition is taking place in Southern California.

In Monday's Zevely Zone, Jeff flies up to Perris where an Oceanside team is hoping to win its fourth national championship in a row.

The U.S. Parachute Association National Skydiving Championship is open and free to the public. It runs through Oct. 1. For more information click here.