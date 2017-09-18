Aztec game blackout due to operator error

A sudden and bizarrely timed blackout near the end of San Diego State's nationally televised football victory over Stanford University on Saturday was the result of operator error, city officials said Monday.
For the first time in more than a decade, America's largest skydiving competition is taking place in Southern California.
Big changes could be in store for Mission Valley as the San Diego City Council is considering major projects at hotel sites in the area.
A small plane lost power Sunday afternoon, landing on an El Cajon street about a mile east of the Gillespie Field.
A San Carlos woman murdered her 14-year-old daughter and her spouse, then planted a gun next to his body and stayed in the family's home with the bodies for several days without calling police, a prosecutor alleged Monday.
Both the Chargers and San Diego State Aztecs played this weekend to very different size crowds. Now that the Chargers have left town - are the Aztecs becoming the city's new favorite team?
It’s been a long goodbye for San Diego Hospice, an institution that helped people die with dignity and without pain.
Hundreds of runners and walkers donning purple gear packed De Anza Cove on Saturday morning for the annual PurpleStride Walk to End Pancreatic Cancer.
Modern families enjoy just 38 minutes of quality time together on the average weekday, a study has found. A combination of work, school and a packed timetable of clubs and activities means parents and their children have little time left to catch up, talk, play or simply interact as a family on a week day.
