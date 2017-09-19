Warriors to Summits expedition: No barriers mindset

(NEWS 8) — Empowering veterans with disabilities to overcome barriers and unleash their potential; that's the goal behind "No Barriers Warriors" and its "Warriors to Summits" expedition that started an expedition with a team of veterans to Mount Brooks in Denali National Park on Sept. 6

Director John Toth and local veteran Thomas Payne visited Morning Extra to talk about the mission, the training involved and how Warriors to Summits teaches participants to embrace a “no barriers mindset” through its expeditions, training climbs and experiential offerings.