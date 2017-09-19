SDSU student killed trying to cross Interstate 8

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — It is the week of sorority rush at San Diego State and students are mourning the loss of a sister whose family says died while trying to cross Interstate 8 on foot Saturday night.

"We didn't know what to do, we have talked about walking home together and keeping a better eye on people just because if that is happening, it can happen to any of us," said SDSU junior Hannah Barkus.

Hannah Barkus, part of Gamma Phi Beta, didn't know the Delta Zeta junior, whose family has identified her as 20-year-old Jasmine Madarang from Lake Forest in Orange County. Hannah says word spread when Jasmine's family posted online that she was missing from a tailgate party at the former Qualcomm Stadium for the Aztecs football game against Stanford.

"A lot of us were on high alert - looking for her, texting people who knew her or girls who were in her dorm," said Hannah.

The family's post said Jasmine was last seen with the fraternity Kappa Alpha and was texting with friends till 6 p.m. Barkus says during recruitment week sororities are not supposed to be hanging out with fraternities or tailgating.

CHP says around 8 p.m. that night a car hit and killed a female trying to cross the freeway at Waring Road. The driver stopped.

"Witnesses just saw her walking across or running across the freeway in a southern direction," said CHP officer Ivan Fazquez.

Jasmine's family created a GoFundMe, posted pictures of her puppy Maui, and pictures of Jasmine - a mechanical engineer student on the Dean's List.

Friends have also been sharing their grief.

While students try to sort through this tragedy, they are reminded to watch out for each other.

"Don't leave someone behind; that is the main rule in college," said SDSU freshman Emily Smith.

The university issued a statement on Jasmine's death that read as follows: