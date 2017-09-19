SDSU student killed trying to cross Interstate 8

Hunter Renfroe hit a three-run home run in his first game back from Triple-A and Austin Hedges also connected for the San Diego Padres, who beat NL wild card leader Arizona 4-2 on Monday night.
San Diego State and students are mourning the loss of a student whose family says died while trying to cross Interstate 8 on foot Saturday night.
Empowering veterans with disabilities to overcome barriers and unleash their potential; that's the goal behind "No Barriers Warriors" and its "Warriors to Summits" expedition.
Actor James Cromwell has been charged with trespassing for interrupting and denouncing an orca show at SeaWorld in San Diego.
A South Bay lawyer who joined five other plaintiffs Monday in suing the Trump administration over the decision to phase out the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program said that she's confident Congress will do the right thing, but trusts the courts even more.
A sudden and bizarrely timed blackout near the end of San Diego State's nationally televised football victory over Stanford University on Saturday was the result of operator error, city officials said Monday.
For the first time in more than a decade, America's largest skydiving competition is taking place in Southern California.
Big changes could be in store for Mission Valley as the San Diego City Council is considering major projects at hotel sites in the area.
A small plane lost power Sunday afternoon, landing on an El Cajon street about a mile east of the Gillespie Field.
A San Carlos woman murdered her 14-year-old daughter and her spouse, then planted a gun next to his body and stayed in the family's home with the bodies for several days without calling police, a prosecutor alleged Monday.