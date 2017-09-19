EXCLUSIVE: Halle Berry Stuns in Sheer Gown on 'Kingsman 2' Red Carpet, Gushes Over 'Exciting' Premiere

Drake just added one very famous fave to his tattoo collection!
Toronto-based tattoo artist Inal Bersekov took to Instagram on Saturday to show off some of his latest work: a detailed portrait on the 30-year-old rapper of Denzel Washington as Bleek Gilliam in the 1990 jazz film, Mo' Better ...
Kevin Hart's pregnant wife Eniko Parrish was spotted out and about in Los Angeles on Sunday, for the first time following the news of the alleged attempted extortion of her husband.
Victoria Arlen made her Dancing With the Stars debut one to remember on Monday's Season 25 premiere.
Sterling K. Brown was beaming on the This Is Us set on Monday, celebrating his second Emmy while simultaneously showing off his rock-hard abs.
Dancing With the Stars kicked off its 25th season on Monday with a whole new slate of celebs competing for the coveted Mirrorball trophy -- including husband and wife duo Nick and Vanessa Lachey, who were teamed up with fellow couple Maks Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd.