Renfroe, Hedges homer as Padres beat Diamondbacks 4-2

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Hunter Renfroe hit a three-run home run in his first game back from Triple-A and Austin Hedges also connected for the San Diego Padres, who beat NL wild card leader Arizona 4-2 on Monday night.

Renfroe drove a 1-1 pitch from lefty Patrick Corbin to straightaway center field with two outs in the first, his 11th. He was demoted to Triple-A El Paso on Aug. 18 to work on his hitting.

Corbin (14-13) retired the first two batters before allowing Wil Myers' double that bounced over the fence in left-center. The pitcher then walked Yangervis Solarte before Renfroe connected.

Hedges homered to left-center on a 3-1 pitch with one out in the second, his 18th.

The Diamondbacks closed the gap in the third with RBI singles by David Peralta and J.D. Martinez off Luis Perdomo (8-10).

Arizona had a great chance to add on in the sixth after Perdomo loaded the bases with one out. But Padres manager Andy Green turned to Craig Stammen, who got Chris Herrmann to fly out to left, and Renfroe's strong throw home held Daniel Descalso at third. Rey Fuentes, pinch-hitting for Corbin, popped up to first to end the threat.

Brad Hand pitched the ninth for his 19th save.

Perdomo allowed two runs and four hits in 5 1/3 innings, struck out two and walked six.

Corbin allowed four runs and four hits in five innings, struck out three and walked three.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Diamondbacks: LF David Peralta left in the bottom of the sixth with tightness in his right quad.

UP NEXT

Diamondbacks: RHP Zack Godley (8-7, 3.00) is scheduled to start Tuesday night. He is 3-0 with a 2.33 ERA in his last four starts.

Padres: LHP Travis Wood (3-6, 6.80) is 4-2 with a 3.08 ERA in 11 career games, including nine starts, at Petco Park.

By BERNIE WILSON, AP Sports Writer

