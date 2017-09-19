City to kick off Hepatitis A prevention campaign

Stream live from your mobile device @10AM: http://kfmb.us/livestream

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - With the number of documented hepatitis A cases continuing to rise, Mayor Kevin Faulconer, San Diego County health officials and several civic leaders will join together Tuesday to kick off a “Vaccination, Sanitation and Education” campaign to urge the public to take appropriate precautions.

They are emphasizing vaccinations for the most at-risk individuals and making sure everyone washes their hands properly – to help stop the spread of the virus.

County health officials will meet at the County Administration building at 10 a.m. Tuesday to urge everyone to take this deadly virus seriously. They also will provide an update on the outbreak and remind people where they can go to receive free vaccinations.

Last week, workers hosed down sidewalks after an outbreak of Hepatitis A.

The virus has killed 16 people and sickened more than 400 in the County.



Customers who dined at the World Famous restaurant in Pacific Beach, on specific dates in late August-early September, were told to get vaccinated after potential exposure.



This is the second worst outbreak since the vaccine was introduced in 1995.

The city has several portable restrooms located downtown with hand washing stations as hepatitis A is commonly spread through food contaminated by feces.

County health officials will provide the latest outbreak numbers Tuesday and remind everyone of the free clinics.

