EXCLUSIVE: ‘Total Divas’ Returns for Season Seven With Fresh Faces and Delicious Drama -- Get a First Look!

Selena Gomez Is the New Face of Puma, Says She and The Weeknd ‘Share Closets’

Selena Gomez Is the New Face of Puma, Says She and The Weeknd ‘Share Closets’

Selena Gomez certainly isn’t slowing down anytime soon! As the 25-year-old musician and star continues to release new music and films a Woody Allen project in NYC, she has also just been named the new face of Puma.



Selena Gomez certainly isn’t slowing down anytime soon! As the 25-year-old musician and star continues to release new music and films a Woody Allen project in NYC, she has also just been named the new face of Puma.